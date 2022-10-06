Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower amid upbeat US economic data, support around Rs 51,420-51,240

We expect gold prices to trade lower towards Rs 51220 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 50910 levels, said Prathamesh Mallya of Angel One.
