Gold and silver to remain volatile today. The yellow metal has support at Rs 55,580-55,410, while resistance is at Rs 55,980, 56,150, says Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops towards 200-SMA retest as yields underpin US Dollar rebound - March 1, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower amid volatility, support around Rs 55,580 - March 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers could extend control after rejection near 21 DMA - March 1, 2023