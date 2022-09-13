Silver has support at Rs 56,850-56,120, while resistance is at Rs 57,980–58,510, says Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver rates today: Gold price remains flat at Rs 46,750, silver price inches up to Rs 57,000 - September 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower, support around Rs 50,420–50,180 - September 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities - September 13, 2022