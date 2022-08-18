Gold prices saw a slight dip in the Indian market today. 10 grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 47,900 in Mumbai today, while same amount of 24 carat gold in Mumbai costs Rs 52,250.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices higher as US bonds yields ease; Spot gold hits $1,764.75 per ounce - August 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps bearish potential intact towards $1,750 – Confluence Detector - August 18, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal’s Cost Falls, Check Rates In Your City - August 18, 2022