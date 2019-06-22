Gold bugs are finally having a moment. The price of gold topped $1,400 an ounce Friday. That’s the highest level since September 2013. Load Error The price of gold is now up nearly 10% this year. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Stocks in Focus on Dovish Fed, Geopolitical Tensions - June 21, 2019
- Gold prices top $1,400 for first time in nearly six years - June 21, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Trend Higher as Geopolitical Issues Brew - June 21, 2019