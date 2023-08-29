METALS STOCKS Gold prices traded marginally higher on Tuesday as traders set their sights on inflation and labor-market data due out of the U.S. later this week. Price action Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices tread water ahead of key U.S. data due later this week - August 29, 2023
- Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data - August 29, 2023
- Gold-silver ratio below 80 suggests white metal to outperform gold; silver price may hit ₹90,000 by December: Analysts - August 29, 2023