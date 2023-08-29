Gold prices traded marginally higher on Tuesday as traders set their sights on U.S. inflation and labor-market data due later this week. Gold prices have benefited over the past week as Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on strong dollar, yields; U.S. economic data awaited - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices tread water ahead of U.S. data due later this week - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices tread water ahead of key U.S. data due later this week - August 29, 2023