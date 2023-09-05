(Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm near recent highs, although trading was fairly muted with markets looking for more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy path after a widely expected interest rate pause this month.
