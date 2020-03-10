Follow-through is uncertain however and the Wuhan virus situation remains fluid. The turn lower in gold prices followed a failed push above the 50% Fibonacci extension at 1685 that combined with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
Follow-through is uncertain however and the Wuhan virus situation remains fluid. The turn lower in gold prices followed a failed push above the 50% Fibonacci extension at 1685 that combined with the …