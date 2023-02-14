Gold prices sank about 0.6 percent on Monday, extending losses from last week. The anti-fiat yellow metal inversely tracked a boost to 2-year Treasury yields during the first half of the day. XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 14 Feb: Gold higher despite selling pressure; traders eye US inflation data for further cues - February 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD? - February 13, 2023
- Gold firms in run-up to U.S. inflation reading - February 13, 2023