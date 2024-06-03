Gold prices were little changed on Monday as traders awaited more U.S. economic data this week, after recent data showed that inflation stabilised and lifted hopes for the Federal Reserve to cut …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices unchanged as market awaits US economic reports - June 3, 2024
- Gold price drops by Rs 1,000 per tola - June 3, 2024
- Gold price drops by Rs 1,000 per tola on Monday; Silver continues its fall - June 3, 2024