The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 19,056.12 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 19,400 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 20,000 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices unchanged at B19,500 - March 17, 2018
- Gold Prices At Risk if Fed Echoes Jerome Powell Outlook At Hike - March 16, 2018
- Gold’s Lustre Weakens as Traders See 93% Chance of Rate Hike Next Week - March 16, 2018