The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 19,192.56 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 19,550 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 20,150 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Struggle to Maintain March Gains- US CPI on Tap - March 10, 2018
- Boca Raton resident known as the ‘Mailman’ charged with defrauding investors with gold mining stocks - March 10, 2018
- Gold prices unchanged at B19,650 - March 9, 2018