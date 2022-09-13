Gold prices remain today the same as of yesterday. To buy 8 gram of 22 carat gold today you will have to shell out Rs 37,400 and the same amount of 24 carat gold costs Rs 40,800.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver rates today: Gold price remains flat at Rs 46,750, silver price inches up to Rs 57,000 - September 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to trade lower, support around Rs 50,420–50,180 - September 13, 2022
- Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities - September 13, 2022