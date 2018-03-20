Investing.com – Gold prices rebounded from session lows but remained under pressure as the dollar and U.S. bond yields advanced on expectations that the Federal Reserve was set to hike rates for the first time this year. Gold futures for April delivery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Under Pressure as Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh - March 20, 2018
- Stronger Dollar Ahead of Fed Decision Hurts Gold - March 20, 2018
- Gold prices finish at nearly 3-week low ahead of Fed meeting - March 20, 2018