Investing.com– Gold prices moved little in Asian trade on Wednesday, retaining most of their losses from the prior week as investors questioned bets on early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ETFs Recorded 244-Tonne Outflow In 2023 – World Gold Council - January 10, 2024
- Marketwatch: Egyptian stocks mixed, gold prices plummet - January 10, 2024
- Gold prices under pressure from rate-cut angst before inflation data - January 10, 2024