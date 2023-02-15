Gold traders eye Federal Reserve meeting minutes for insights into monetary policy plans after strong employment report questions Fed’s new narrative.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Undergoing Correction as Traders Assess Next Move Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes - February 15, 2023
- Gold taps its lowest price in more than 5 weeks as U.S. dollar rises - February 15, 2023
- Will the FOMC minutes send Gold prices higher or lower? [Video] - February 15, 2023