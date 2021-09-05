Gold prices up by Rs 1300 to Rs 112,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 and was trade at Rs112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group …
