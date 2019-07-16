Investing.com – Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday in Asia despite bullish data from the U.S. and China. Gold futures for August delivery traded on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Up Despite Bullish Data; U.S., China Resume Trade Talks This Week
Investing.com – Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday in Asia despite bullish data from the U.S. and China. Gold futures for August delivery traded on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile …