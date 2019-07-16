Investing.com – Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday in Asia despite bullish data from the U.S. and China. Gold futures for August delivery traded on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Up Despite Bullish Data; U.S., China Resumes Trade Talks This Week - July 16, 2019
- Gold steady as investors eye U.S. retail sales data - July 16, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye U.S. retail sales data - July 16, 2019