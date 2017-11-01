Gold prices held onto gains early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and as investors awaited an announcement on a new chair for the central bank later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,277 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices up; focus on pick for US Fed chair - November 1, 2017
- How To Get 2% Discount On Gold And Silver, 11% On Miners And 11% Dividend - November 1, 2017
- Gold holds gains after Fed says it will leave rates unchanged - November 1, 2017