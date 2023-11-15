Gold prices edged higher at settlement today, Nov. 14, thanks to the sharp drop in the US dollar and Treasury bond yields, amid investor optimis …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices up for 2nd straight session as traders weigh US policy prospects - November 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to break above the 20-day SMA - November 15, 2023
- Gold steadies as a firm dollar counters bets on peak US rates - November 15, 2023