Investing.com – Gold prices gained on Friday in Asia on rate cut expectations, but gains were capped by a rebound in U.S. stocks. Gold futures for August delivery, traded on the Comex division of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Prices Up on Rate Cut Expectations; Gains Capped by Rebound in U.S. Stocks
Investing.com – Gold prices gained on Friday in Asia on rate cut expectations, but gains were capped by a rebound in U.S. stocks. Gold futures for August delivery, traded on the Comex division of …