KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained a sizeable value on the local market, traders said. The precious metals grew by Rs1500 to Rs213300 per tola and Rs1286 to Rs182870 per 10 grams. Silver was traded for Rs2580 per tola, up by Rs30 and Rs2211.93 per 10 …
