Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,914.08 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in December fell 0.3% to $1,941.95 an ounce by 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT). Markets were now focused squarely on an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole, due later in the day.
