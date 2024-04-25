Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,313.62 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in June fell 0.6% to $2,325.05 an ounce by 00:26 ET (04:26 GMT). Strength in the dollar – which remained close to recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price lacks firm intraday direction, holds steady above $2,300 ahead of US data - April 25, 2024
- Gold prices weaken, eye break below $2,300 as rate jitters persist - April 25, 2024
- Gold prices seem to have found support base, for now - April 24, 2024