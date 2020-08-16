This previous trading week at the precious metal market could best be described as a roller coaster on the basis that it reached above $2,000 an ounce and dropped all of a sudden below $1,900 before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices will Continue to Struggle Below $2,000 after Gold’s Roller-Coaster Move - August 16, 2020
- Gold Stocks Regain Luster After Sharp Sell-Off - August 15, 2020
- Forget gold! I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to get rich and retire early - August 15, 2020