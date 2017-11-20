Ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world might not be good for people’s stress levels, but according to Citi analysts they will be good for gold. The banks analysts see current uncertainty as the “new normal,” and in uncertain times people tend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Will Pop Because Uncertainty Is the ‘New Normal,’ Citi Analysts Say - November 20, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but still near one-month high - November 20, 2017
- Global gold prices slip on stronger dollar, but still near one-month high - November 20, 2017