In the last 24 hours, Gold prices increased again and maintained their upward trend. On Saturday, Pure gold at 10 grams is currently priced at Rs 59,650 and standard gold at 10 grams is trading at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000 - March 25, 2023
- Gold prices ease - March 25, 2023
- Gold prices increase by Rs.5,600 to Rs. 207,500 per tola - March 25, 2023