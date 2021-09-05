Gold prices: Yellow metal to hedge against inflation, volatility; these key factors to drive prices

The yellow metal has seen a lot of volatility recently. The prices reached an all-time peak of $2069 per ounce on August 6, 2020, and from there corrected to $1680 levels in March 2021.
