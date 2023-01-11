Gold prices have ripped higher over the past two months as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate rises boosted the precious metal. Prices of the yellow metal have risen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down, silver remains unchanged in early trade - January 11, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices inch higher ahead of US inflation data - January 11, 2023
- Gold prices zoom higher on expectations for slower Fed rate rises - January 11, 2023