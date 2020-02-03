Gold prices stay near multi-day high amid downside risks emanating from China. Coronavirus outbreak claimed many lives off-late, H5N1 to join the league soon. Markets in China open after an extended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could Spike Higher on Steep Drop in Global Risk Demand - February 2, 2020
- Gold pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak - February 2, 2020
- Forget the rising gold price! I’d invest in FTSE 100 stocks to make a million - February 2, 2020