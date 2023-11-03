(RTTNews) – After moving sharply higher early in the session, the price of gold gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Friday but managed to close modestly higher. Gold for December delivery inched up $5.70 or 0.3 percent to $1,999.20 an …
