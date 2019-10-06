Gold broke out just before the start of Q3. Rising to the highest price since 2013 in early September. Gravity hits the gold market. The correction is healthy – don’t get too bearish. I like …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold – Q3 Comes In Like A Bull And Goes Out Like A Bear - October 6, 2019
- Gold Prepares For Next Phase Of Bull Market - October 5, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weakens Under $1515.60, Strengthens Over $1527.50 - October 5, 2019