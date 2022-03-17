Gold, XAU/USD, Federal Reserve, Yield Curve, Technical Analysis – Talking Points: Gold prices gained after the Fed hiked rates as the US D …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may see selling pressure at higher levels, support around Rs 50,920 - March 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s road to recovery eyes $1,940 and $1,950 – Confluence Detector - March 17, 2022
- Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger? - March 17, 2022