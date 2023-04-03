While gold has struggled to gain from its traditional status as a hedge against inflation since higher interest rates to combat the rising prices also dim appeal for zero-yield bullion, the surprise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023