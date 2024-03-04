The price of gold finished Monday at a record high. Front-month futures on the yellow metal rose by 1.5% and settled at $2,117.70 a troy ounce. Gold has risen in each of its last three trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises above $2,100 to highest level ever as traders bet on interest rate cuts - March 4, 2024
- Gold price flirts with new highs with market leaning towards June rate cut - March 4, 2024
- Gold Rallies to All-Time High - March 4, 2024