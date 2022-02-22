Gold rallies to highs not seen in more than a year as Russia’s Putin orders forces to breakaway regions in Ukraine

Gold prices on Globex were up 0.6% to around $1,912.10 an ounce, following a 3.1% rise for the precious metal on Friday, based on the most-active April contract —marking the steepest weekly rise since …
