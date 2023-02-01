Gold had a very strong start into the new trading year, while silver is consolidating since mid-December. Click here to read my technical analysis on Gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, Feb 1, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - February 1, 2023
- Gold: Rally Is Losing Momentum (Technical Analysis) - February 1, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices rise ahead of Fed rate hike decision - February 1, 2023