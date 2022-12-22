Gold edged up on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar in holiday-thinned trading, but prices moved in a tight range as market participants awaited economic data for further direction. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,818.40 per ounce as of 0225 GMT. U.S. gold …
