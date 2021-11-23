On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the December delivery on Monday traded higher by 0.17 per cent, to Rs 48,006 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,761 lots, according to details …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time to buy: 24K gold price plunges to Dh219 in Dubai - November 23, 2021
- Gold Rate Drops by Rs 800. Check Gold Price in Your City - November 23, 2021
- Gold and Silver prices today: Yellow metal records hike; silver witnesses dip on MCX| Check latest rates here - November 23, 2021