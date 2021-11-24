Gold Rate Drops by Whopping ₹1,290. Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December traded lower by 1.06 per cent, to Rs 47,416 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, according to MCX India website.
