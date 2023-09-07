Gold rate today: 22 carat gold is Rs 55,300/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,330 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal at risk on potential US Fed rate hike - September 7, 2023
- Gold Rate Falls In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price On September 7 - September 7, 2023
- Gold prices hover near 10-day low as U.S. rate jitters weigh - September 7, 2023