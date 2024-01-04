Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council stated that the prevailing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions are expected to propel gold prices
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rebounds as ball shifts to US Employment data’s court - January 4, 2024
- Gold Rate Falls Today In India: Check 22 Carat Price In Your City On January 04 - January 4, 2024
- Gold rebounds on dollar retreat; spotlight on US jobs data - January 4, 2024