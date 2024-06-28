Gold and silver futures inched higher on Friday, with the yellow metal contract on track to finish the week on a mildly positive note. On MCX, while gold futures (August 5) traded in the range of Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate in India: Yellow metal futures on track to finish week mildly higher; check out city-wise spot price list - June 28, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Traders Eye Core PCE’s Potential Impact on Fed Policy - June 28, 2024
- Pakistan Gold price today: Gold steadies, according to FXStreet data - June 28, 2024