Gold Rate Remains Low; Check Gold Price In Your City

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram 22-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price slips on strong dollar; bullion rates expected to trade sideways this week - September 20, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips below Rs 46,000 mark. Time to take positions? - September 20, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-month low as stronger dollar dents appeal - September 20, 2021