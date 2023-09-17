India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. (Representative image) Gold Rate Today In India: Onth, the retail price of 10 grams of gold in different cities throughout India is approximately Rs 60,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Rises In India: Check Latest 24 Carat Price In Your City On September 17 - September 17, 2023
- Gold price goes up by Rs 500 per tola - September 17, 2023
- Gold price rises 1% - September 16, 2023