In the international market, gold rates today opened higher around $2,041.50 levels. Currently, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,045 per ounce levels after hitting an intraday high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rate today ₹1300 away from record high after US Fed minutes. Buy or wait? - January 4, 2024
- Gold steadies as traders await jobs data for Fed cues - January 4, 2024
- Gold price trades with mild positive bias, upside potential seems limited - January 3, 2024