Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 13 October 2021: Gold support at Rs 46950; check buy and sell zone for yellow metal - October 13, 2021
- Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Price In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Other Cities - October 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits US inflation for next big move after recapturing 21-DMA - October 13, 2021