Gold and silver futures have continued to rise, reaching one-month high levels amid falling US inflation rates and the dollar index slipping to a 15-month low which boosted the appeal of bullion. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold extends rise on weak US dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad & other Indian cities - July 14, 2023
- Gold price extends rally for fourth straight session as US dollar index slips in two digits - July 14, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal hits three-week high - July 14, 2023